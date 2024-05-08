Romania’s unemployment rate slightly down to 5.3% in March
The ILO seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.3% in March, from 5.6% in February and 5.7% in January, Romania’s statistics office INS announced.
Compared to a year ago, in March 2023 (5.5%), the unemployment rate was 0.2 percentage points (pp) lower.
The unemployment rate was higher among men (5.7%) than among women (4.9%) in March.
When it comes to the 25-74 age bracket, the ILO unemployment was only 4.2% in March, down from 4.5% in February and also 4.5% in March 2023, witnessing a much higher rate among the younger-age population (21.2% in Q4 last year, according to latest available data).
(Photo: Radub85/ Dreamstime)
iulian@romania-insider.com