Romania’s unemployment rate slightly down to 5.3% in March

The ILO seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.3% in March, from 5.6% in February and 5.7% in January, Romania’s statistics office INS announced.

Compared to a year ago, in March 2023 (5.5%), the unemployment rate was 0.2 percentage points (pp) lower.

The unemployment rate was higher among men (5.7%) than among women (4.9%) in March.

When it comes to the 25-74 age bracket, the ILO unemployment was only 4.2% in March, down from 4.5% in February and also 4.5% in March 2023, witnessing a much higher rate among the younger-age population (21.2% in Q4 last year, according to latest available data).

(Photo: Radub85/ Dreamstime)

