The unemployment rate in June 2023 was 5.4%, down 0.1pp from May, Romania’s statistics office INS announced on August 1.

The unemployment rate for men was 0.8pp higher than for women (5.8% versus 5%).

The number of unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated for June 2023 was 444,700 people, down from the previous month (447,500 people) but also from the same period of the previous year (452,000 people).

INS points out that the high level of unemployment rate among young people (15-24 years), of 21.7%.

For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.3% for June 2023 (3.9% for women and 4.7% for men).

The number of unemployed aged 25-74 accounted for 75.2% of the total number of unemployed estimated for June 2023.

