Starting Monday, February 7, Romanians can invest in TEZAUR government securities, with maturities of 1, 3 and 5 years and annual interest rates of 4.50%, 5% and 5.35% respectively. The government securities have a nominal value of RON 1.

"Last year, more than 114,000 Romanians invested over RON 5 bln (EUR 1 bln) in Treasury securities - a record amount since the launch of the program. Romanians trust the creditworthiness of the Romanian state," said minister of finance Adrian Câciu.

The interest is annual, payable within the terms provided in the prospectus. Also, the Government securities are transferable and can be redeemed in advance (at a discount).

An investor may make one or more subscriptions in an issue. Investors have the possibility to cancel subscriptions already made only during the subscription period by submitting an application.

