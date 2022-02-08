Romania pays EUR 38 mln subscribed capital to Fondul Proprietatea

The Romanian Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the Romanian Government and the state, transferred at the beginning of February 2022 to Fondul Proprietatea (FP) the subscribed but unpaid share capital worth about RON 190 mln (EUR 38 mln).

After the payment, it reached a stake of 5.96% of FP compared to 0.11% on December 31, 2021.

The decision came 18 years after the Fund was set up, prompting questions. "It is a fund set up in 2005, and this backlog dates from then. It was just the right moment," Adrian Câciu, the finance minister, told Ziarul Financiar.

"We have a budget, we have revenues, not from other sources, but also from the profit of our own companies, which can be redistributed, in line with existing laws after all. Obviously, we will also meet with the Fund's administrators in our capacity as small shareholders, and we also see its strategy. It's normal; I don't see anything special," he said.

