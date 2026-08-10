Romania’s slot-machine sector shrinks sharply after new local rules

Romania’s authorised slot-machine sector has contracted sharply following new regulations that transferred greater powers over gambling authorisation to local authorities, with only 2,337 slot-machine stations authorised between February and May 2026, compared with 18,981 in the same period of 2025, according to data cited by Profit.ro.

This seems, however, to be the indirect effect of the public debate rather than direct constraints of city halls that gained greater power: only a few of them have imposed restrictions so far.

The decline follows the entry into force of Emergency Ordinance 7/2026, which gives city halls greater authority to allow or prohibit gambling activities in their jurisdictions. The changes have also reduced the number of gaming devices currently operating and the associated tax revenues.

Of 45,659 gaming devices authorised across Romania in 2025, 29,014 remain in operation, according to the data. This represents around 64% of last year's authorised stock.

The reduction has occurred despite limited implementation of the new local rules. Only 90 of roughly 3,100 administrative-territorial units have so far adopted local council decisions on gambling, even though the 60-day deadline for issuing such decisions expired more than two months ago.

Of those 90 decisions, 35 prohibit gambling activities, while 55 allow them to continue, according to the data cited by Profit.ro.

The contraction has also affected public revenues from gambling authorisation fees. Operators paid RON 485 million in such fees between February and May 2025, compared with RON 300 million during the corresponding period of 2026.

The new rules have therefore reduced the number of authorised machines before most local authorities have formally decided whether gambling activities should be permitted in their jurisdictions.

The government introduced the changes as part of wider efforts to regulate the gambling sector and give local authorities greater control over where gambling businesses can operate.

(Photo: Welcomia/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com