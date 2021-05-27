Romania ratifies supplementary resources for EU budget

Romania's Parliament voted on Wednesday, May 26, the law ratifying the Council Decision (EU, Euratom) 2020/2053 of 14 December 2020 on the European Union's own resources system, News.ro reported.

The ratification of the Decision will allow the operationalization of the economic recovery instrument proposed by the European Commission following the health crisis caused by COVID-19.

The Social Democratic Party, although it slammed the Government for the weak Resilience program (PNRR), voted to ratify the treaty, rejecting the radical party AUR that called for united opposition and left the joint sitting of the Parliament.

"Today, we do not vote for the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan, a plan which we reject deeply, totally. (...) We are responsible people, dedicated to European values and we will vote to ratify the agreement," PSD MP Alfred Simonis announced before the vote.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com