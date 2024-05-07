Romania’s public debt hits 52.4% of GDP at the end of February

Romania’s gross general government debt reached RON841.3bn (EUR169.3bn) at the end of February after increasing by RON57.8bn (EUR11.6bn) in the first two months of the year, according to data published by the Ministry of Finance.

The debt-to-GDP ratio, calculated under EU methodology*, reached 52.4% at the end of February, from 48.8% at the end of 2023.

Romania issued EUR4bn of Eurobonds on February 15, after the USD4bn FX bonds issued in January.

Romania estimates total financing needs worth RON180bn (EUR36bn) this year to finance the public deficit (EUR17bn) and roll over the debt maturing during the year (EUR19bn). Out of this, it plans to borrow EUR13bn from international markets.

* based on the latest available rolling four-quarter GDP

