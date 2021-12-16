Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

RO Govt. hikes the pensions by 10% as of January

16 December 2021
The Romanian Government approved, in its meeting on Wednesday (December 15), the Emergency Ordinance to increase the benchmark used to calculate pensions and the social allowance for pensioners, starting with January next year, it is shown in a release from the Ministry of Labor.

Thus, the value of the benchmark (the so-called “pension point”) increases from RON 1,442 to RON 1,586.

The bill also stipulates that starting with 2023 the value of the pension point increases with the average annual inflation rate, to which is added 50% of the real increase of gross average earnings.

Regarding the social allowance for retired people (a form of social support not backed by past contributions), the Government increased it from RON 800 to RON 1,000.

