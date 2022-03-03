Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Industrial prices in Romania up 8.6% in January

03 March 2022
The industrial prices in Romania leapt up by 8.6% in January alone, while the annual industrial price inflation soared to 43% from 33% in December, according to data released by the statistics office INS.

The price of utilities (electricity, gas, heating) surged by 146% YoY - nearly 2.5 times - in January 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, after a substantial 24% monthly advance (m-o-m) compared to December.

The prices in the manufacturing industries (+19.9% YoY) have increased at much slower rates, while the prices of consumer goods (particularly non-durable consumer goods) posted much slower growth rates.

This wide discrepancy generates significant tensions that are accumulating along the production chain, posing real threats to consumer (end-user) price inflation.

The prices of durable consumer goods already increased by 16.1% YoY (+4.25% in January compared to December), but the prices of non-durable consumer goods rose by only 8.5% YoY (+1.7% m-o-m).

The prices of capital goods actually decreased by 0.2% mom in January while they advanced by a rather moderate (circumstances given) 10% YoY.

