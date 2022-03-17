Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 08:11
Business

RO Govt. to guarantee EUR 1.5 bln loans under three new schemes

17 March 2022
The Romanian Government announced that it enacted by emergency ordinance four new schemes by which it aims to guarantee RON 7.5 bln (EUR 1.5 bln) loans in four sectors with key systemic importance, Profit.ro reported. 

The schemes will have a grants component as well.

The four schemes are IMM Prod - for the industrialization of the economy, Rural Invest - for financing rural businesses, Garant Construct - for the construction sector and Innovations - for inventions and innovations.

The Government will guarantee 90% of the loans and may extend grants in the amount of up to 10% of the amount guaranteed plus the fees and commissions.

The budget for the grants components of the four schemes is RON 1.5 bln (EUR 300 mln).

The schemes will be implemented in the form of state aid schemes under which guarantees and grants are granted to cover part of the costs of the financing cost.

The goal is to unblock access to finance for companies that need liquidity to carry out investment projects and ensure business continuity, in the current pandemic context, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

