Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/16/2021 - 08:09
Business

RO Govt. promises to have 2022 budget planning ready by Monday

16 December 2021
The Government announced that it would send the budget bill for 2022 to the Parliament on December 20, and the lawmakers promised to do their best and adopt the bill in the joint meeting until December 24.

The tentative calendar was confirmed by the leader of the Social Democrat (PSD) deputies, Alfred Simonis, on Wednesday, December 15, Bursa reported.

He stressed that the lawmakers would have only four days to do work that was usually done in at least a week.

But unless the Government sends the bill on December 20, the lawmakers might have to defer the procedures for between Christmas and December 31 or even for next year - under an extraordinary session.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

