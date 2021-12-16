RO Govt. promises to have 2022 budget planning ready by Monday

The Government announced that it would send the budget bill for 2022 to the Parliament on December 20, and the lawmakers promised to do their best and adopt the bill in the joint meeting until December 24.

The tentative calendar was confirmed by the leader of the Social Democrat (PSD) deputies, Alfred Simonis, on Wednesday, December 15, Bursa reported.

He stressed that the lawmakers would have only four days to do work that was usually done in at least a week.

But unless the Government sends the bill on December 20, the lawmakers might have to defer the procedures for between Christmas and December 31 or even for next year - under an extraordinary session.

(Photo: Pixabay)

