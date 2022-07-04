Romania’s forex reserves grow by over EUR 1 bln in June

At the end of June, the foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) stood at EUR 42.0 bln, up 2.7% (EUR 1.1 bln) more than on May 31, BNR announced.

Compared to the end of 2021, the forex reserves rose by some EUR 1.5 bln (+3.8% YTD).

The gold reserves remained at 103.6 tonnes, while given the evolutions of the gold prices, its value stood at EUR 5.79 bln, resulting in EUR 47.8 bln in international reserves.

As inflation is rising in Romania and abroad, the foreign reserves (as well as indebtedness) ratios are declining. In end-April 2022, the ratio of the BNR’s foreign exchange reserves to short-term external debt by remaining maturity came in at 78.4%, against 81.9% at end-2021.

(Photo: Maximusnd/ Dreamstime)

