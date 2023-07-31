Defense

Romania fails to buy portable anti-aircraft missile systems

31 July 2023

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense (MApN), through the National Company Romtehnica, cancelled the procurement procedure aimed at buying 115 to 231 portable, very short-range anti-aircraft missile systems (MANPAD), Profit.ro reported.

The cancellation was decided due to the fact that "only unacceptable and/or non-compliant bids were submitted", is Romtehnica's argument, which acts as an interface between the Romanian defence industry and its external partners.

The total value of the potential acquisition was estimated at RON 3.31bn (EUR 677mn) plus VAT. The duration of the contract, including the warranty period, would have been seven years.

(Photo: Miklmakmagnitka/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

1

