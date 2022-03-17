Romania's gross external debt up EUR 2.82 bln in January

Romania's total gross external debt increased by EUR 2.82 bln in January, reaching a total of EUR 137 bln (57.2% of GDP), the National bank of Romania (BNR) announced.

Out of this, the public administration's debt was EUR 61 bln, EUR2.4 bln more compared to December.

Of the total amount, long-term external debt amounted to EUR 99.29 bln on January 31, 2022 (72.4% of total external debt), up 2.3% compared to December 31, 2021. Short-term external debt amounted to EUR 37.78 bln, up 1.5%.

(Photo: Mattwatt / Dreamstime)

