Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 03/11/2021 - 11:06
Social

Romanians can request electronic ID cards starting August

11 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian citizens can request electronic ID cards starting August, interior affairs minister Lucian Bode announced.

The Government adopted the decision concerning the specifics of the electronic ID cards on March 10.

“This is the final stage of the process of modernizing and aligning to European standards, both with regards to the ID’s size and the personal data,” Bode explained, quoted by Agerpres.

The new, electronic ID card will be smaller in size than the current one, and will feature safety elements guaranteeing owners that their identity cannot be stolen, the minister explained.

The process to obtain these documents was also made simpler. If the public authorities already have certain information needed to solve the citizens’ requests, they don’t have to show the supporting documents again, Bode said.

 

Românii vor putea solicita cartea de identitate electronică În ședința Executivului care a avut loc astăzi a fost...

Posted by Lucian Bode on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

(Photo: Degepmb.ro)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 03/11/2021 - 11:06
Social

Romanians can request electronic ID cards starting August

11 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian citizens can request electronic ID cards starting August, interior affairs minister Lucian Bode announced.

The Government adopted the decision concerning the specifics of the electronic ID cards on March 10.

“This is the final stage of the process of modernizing and aligning to European standards, both with regards to the ID’s size and the personal data,” Bode explained, quoted by Agerpres.

The new, electronic ID card will be smaller in size than the current one, and will feature safety elements guaranteeing owners that their identity cannot be stolen, the minister explained.

The process to obtain these documents was also made simpler. If the public authorities already have certain information needed to solve the citizens’ requests, they don’t have to show the supporting documents again, Bode said.

 

Românii vor putea solicita cartea de identitate electronică În ședința Executivului care a avut loc astăzi a fost...

Posted by Lucian Bode on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

(Photo: Degepmb.ro)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case