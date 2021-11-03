Romanians can request electronic ID cards starting August

Romanian citizens can request electronic ID cards starting August, interior affairs minister Lucian Bode announced.

The Government adopted the decision concerning the specifics of the electronic ID cards on March 10.

“This is the final stage of the process of modernizing and aligning to European standards, both with regards to the ID’s size and the personal data,” Bode explained, quoted by Agerpres.

The new, electronic ID card will be smaller in size than the current one, and will feature safety elements guaranteeing owners that their identity cannot be stolen, the minister explained.

The process to obtain these documents was also made simpler. If the public authorities already have certain information needed to solve the citizens’ requests, they don’t have to show the supporting documents again, Bode said.

Românii vor putea solicita cartea de identitate electronică În ședința Executivului care a avut loc astăzi a fost... Posted by Lucian Bode on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

(Photo: Degepmb.ro)

