RO Govt. contemplates tightening general movement restrictions

09 March 2021
Romania's Government is considering changing traffic restrictions due to the increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Government sources claim that the executive would change the time from which the traffic restrictions apply during the night, informs Digi24.ro quoted by Wall-street.ro.

Thus, movement outside the home will be banned starting 10 PM instead of 11 PM. It will also change the time at which restaurants must close, allowing them to stay open until 10 PM.

The decision could be made on Wednesday, according to the quoted sources.

Currently, traffic is restricted starting at 23:00. People who leave their homes after this hour must have written statements on them.

In separate news, the first two cases of infection with the Brazilian version of coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. The patients are two men from Bucharest, aged 38 and 57, announced the National Institute of Public Health.

(Photo: Akvaphoto2012/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

