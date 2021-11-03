Profile picture for user sfodor
Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises above 5,200, highest tally in two months

11 March 2021
Romania added 5,236 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since January 6, when more than 5,700 cases were reported. The daily count hasn’t exceeded the 5,000 threshold since then.

The total number of confirmed cases reached 845,352 on Thursday, March 11, the authorities announced in the daily report. Since the start of the pandemic, 774,277 patients have recovered.

The new cases were reported after 38,355 tests were performed in the past 24 hours.
Bucharest reported the highest number of cases (1,102), followed by the counties of Timiș (396), Brașov (297), Constanța (270), and Cluj (216).

The death toll rose to 21,252 after 96 people died in the past 24 hours. Of those who passed away, five were aged between 40 and 49, eight between 50 and 59, 23 between 60 and 69, 39 between 70 and 79, and 21 were over 80. Ninety-five of them had previous medical conditions.

A total of 10,425 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,171 of them to intensive care units.

Furthermore, 49,670 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 14,004 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 52,554 people were under quarantine at home, and 137 under institutionalized quarantine.

