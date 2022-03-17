Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 08:04
Business

Romania’s CA gap hits 7.4% of GDP in 12-month to January

17 March 2022
In spite of the seasonal pattern of small deficits or even surpluses in the first month of the year, Romania’s current account (CA) balance posted a deep EUR 815 mln gap in January 2022, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced.

The balance thus deteriorated by EUR 824 mln compared to the EUR 9 mln surplus posted in January 2021.

The bulk of the impact was made by the trade with goods, where the deficit has widened by 75% YoY to EUR 2.0 bln, EUR 868 mln more compared to January 2021.

But more expenditures of Romanians travelling abroad this January, EUR 446 mln compared to only EUR 190 mln in January 2021, also contributed.

In the 12-month period to January 2022, Romania’s CA gap reached EUR 17.77 bln - or 7.4% of GDP, 66% more compared to the 12-month rolling CA gap calculated as of January 2021 when the CA gap-to-GDP ratio was only 4.9%.

In January 2021, before the pandemic, the CA debt-to-GDP ratio was 5.1%.

