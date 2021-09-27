Renovatio returns to Romania’s green energy market with 50 MW wind project

Renovatio Asset Management, backed by Portuguese EDP Renewables in Romania and International Financial Corporation (IFC) in Moldova, has got the technical permit to connect to the national power grid a wind farm developed under a EUR 40 mln project, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Renovatio is one of the major regional green energy investors, with a portfolio of 339 MW in Romania and 335 MW in Moldova.

The return to the market of large developers of renewable energy projects, such as Renovatio or the Monsson group of companies, but also the appetite of strategic investors for the green energy area, such as Enel, for example, confirms that Romania is at the beginning of a new wave of wind or solar projects.

Eolenerg Project is the newest project company that has obtained the technical approval for connection to the grid for a 49.8 MW wind farm in Constanta. The value of the investment, if it will be realized, can be estimated at EUR 40 mln.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com