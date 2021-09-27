Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 08:03
Business

Renovatio returns to Romania’s green energy market with 50 MW wind project

27 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Renovatio Asset Management, backed by Portuguese EDP Renewables in Romania and International Financial Corporation (IFC) in Moldova, has got the technical permit to connect to the national power grid a wind farm developed under a EUR 40 mln project, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Renovatio is one of the major regional green energy investors, with a portfolio of 339 MW in Romania and 335 MW in Moldova.

The return to the market of large developers of renewable energy projects, such as Renovatio or the Monsson group of companies, but also the appetite of strategic investors for the green energy area, such as Enel, for example, confirms that Romania is at the beginning of a new wave of wind or solar projects.

Eolenerg Project is the newest project company that has obtained the technical approval for connection to the grid for a 49.8 MW wind farm in Constanta. The value of the investment, if it will be realized, can be estimated at EUR 40 mln.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 08:03
Business

Renovatio returns to Romania’s green energy market with 50 MW wind project

27 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Renovatio Asset Management, backed by Portuguese EDP Renewables in Romania and International Financial Corporation (IFC) in Moldova, has got the technical permit to connect to the national power grid a wind farm developed under a EUR 40 mln project, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Renovatio is one of the major regional green energy investors, with a portfolio of 339 MW in Romania and 335 MW in Moldova.

The return to the market of large developers of renewable energy projects, such as Renovatio or the Monsson group of companies, but also the appetite of strategic investors for the green energy area, such as Enel, for example, confirms that Romania is at the beginning of a new wave of wind or solar projects.

Eolenerg Project is the newest project company that has obtained the technical approval for connection to the grid for a 49.8 MW wind farm in Constanta. The value of the investment, if it will be realized, can be estimated at EUR 40 mln.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks