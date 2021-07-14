Bucharest hosts Red Bull Dance Your Style competition in August

Sixteen of the best dancers in Romania will participate on August 12 at the street dance competition Red Bull Dance Your Style. The event will take place at the Herastrau Summer Theater in Bucharest.

The crowd will decide the winner. The 1,000 spectators will have to vote for their favourite dancer and send him to the Red Bull Dance Your Style world final in South Africa. There, the Romanian winner will compete against the best dancers in the world for the Red Bull Dance Your Style Champion title.

Tickets cost RON 60 and can be purchased online at Bilete.ro. Participants have to provide proof of full SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, completed a minimum of ten days earlier, or a negative PCR test (carried out at most 72 hours before the event).

(Photo source: the organizers)