Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/29/2021 - 08:23
Business

Romanian Ministry announces biggest wheat, barley, rapeseed yields in the past decade

29 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's fall crops, wheat, barley and rapeseed, were harvested from 60-90% of the cultivated areas, and the average yields per hectare, from the first data, are the best in the last ten years, according to the data from the Ministry of Agriculture, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The average wheat production is 5.4 tonnes per hectare, after over half of the areas being already harvested.

Extrapolating the yield, the total production would exceed 11 million tons, a historical figure.

"We are glad that we have made quite a few forward contracts and we sell the harvest at very good prices," says Ionuţ Lungoci, CEO of the agricultural cooperative Dobrogea Sud, which brings together several farmers from Constanţa under the same umbrella, cultivating a total of about 20,000 hectares with cereals.

Currently, the price of wheat ranges between EUR 190 and EUR 210 per ton on the Euronext exchange in Paris.

(Photo: Dmytro Shestakov/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/29/2021 - 08:23
Business

Romanian Ministry announces biggest wheat, barley, rapeseed yields in the past decade

29 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's fall crops, wheat, barley and rapeseed, were harvested from 60-90% of the cultivated areas, and the average yields per hectare, from the first data, are the best in the last ten years, according to the data from the Ministry of Agriculture, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The average wheat production is 5.4 tonnes per hectare, after over half of the areas being already harvested.

Extrapolating the yield, the total production would exceed 11 million tons, a historical figure.

"We are glad that we have made quite a few forward contracts and we sell the harvest at very good prices," says Ionuţ Lungoci, CEO of the agricultural cooperative Dobrogea Sud, which brings together several farmers from Constanţa under the same umbrella, cultivating a total of about 20,000 hectares with cereals.

Currently, the price of wheat ranges between EUR 190 and EUR 210 per ton on the Euronext exchange in Paris.

(Photo: Dmytro Shestakov/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 July 2021
Events
George Enescu Festival: Romanian Athenaeum concerts held at full capacity
28 July 2021
Sports
Olympic rowing: Romanian athletes win gold and silver medals in Tokyo
27 July 2021
Culture
Romania’s Roșia Montană mining landscape added to UNESCO’s world heritage list
26 July 2021
Entertainment
Hoghilag tuberose could be the first flower in Romania to get European protection
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
26 July 2021
Community
What I love about Romania - Thomas Hofmann (Germany): Bucharest has a dynamic and pioneering spirit
02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe