Romanian Ministry announces biggest wheat, barley, rapeseed yields in the past decade

Romania's fall crops, wheat, barley and rapeseed, were harvested from 60-90% of the cultivated areas, and the average yields per hectare, from the first data, are the best in the last ten years, according to the data from the Ministry of Agriculture, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The average wheat production is 5.4 tonnes per hectare, after over half of the areas being already harvested.

Extrapolating the yield, the total production would exceed 11 million tons, a historical figure.

"We are glad that we have made quite a few forward contracts and we sell the harvest at very good prices," says Ionuţ Lungoci, CEO of the agricultural cooperative Dobrogea Sud, which brings together several farmers from Constanţa under the same umbrella, cultivating a total of about 20,000 hectares with cereals.

Currently, the price of wheat ranges between EUR 190 and EUR 210 per ton on the Euronext exchange in Paris.

