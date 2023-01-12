Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” selling fast in Romania

Romanian publishing house Nemira announced that it has sold out its entire first print run of 15,000 copies of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare.” The memoir may still be available in certain bookstores, but the publisher will nevertheless launch a second run of 25,000 copies to meet demand.

“Spare,” Prince Harry's memoir, was internationally released just two days ago, on January 10, 2023, in 16 languages.

The book had 2,000 pre-orders in Romania, and over 3,000 copies were sold in bookstores and online stores, both in hardcover and digital format, on the day of the launch. If on stock, the book is available in bookstores nationwide, and can also be found on audiotribe.ro in audiobook format, read by actor Alexandru Unguru, according to News.ro.

Over 400,000 copies were sold in the UK across all formats, making "Spare" the UK's fastest-selling non-fiction book ever.

"Spare" centers on the death of princess Diana, the grief that followed, and the childhood and early life of the two princes, William and Harry. After Diana, princess of Wales, was taken on her last journey, billions of people wondered what would come of the two boys. The book tells the story of what happened next for Harry. The prince takes an honest look at his life in the memoir, filling pages with confessions, revelations, and hard-learned life lessons about the eternal power of love to overcome suffering.

“Spare” was published in English by Transworld, an imprint of Penguin Random House UK, for the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, and South Africa, and for Canada, by Random House Canada. The book is published in 15 other languages.

(Photo source: Chris Rogers | Dreamstime.com)