Press Release: Over 100 join the Romania Insider Awards competition. Let’s find out the winners on October 15

Over 100 companies and projects are competing in this years edition of the Romania Insider Awards to win one of the 10 prizes in the competition. There’s only a month left before we find out the finalists in each category, as well as the winners: at the Romania Insider Awards Gala on October 15 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Bucharest.

Judges in the competition are over 20 renowned Romanian and foreign business executives and professionals. To discover business role models and game changers in Romania, they cast their votes in one of the strongest and most ethical competitions of projects in Romania.

Romania Insider Awards project enjoys the support of 17 confirmed partner companies and 13 supporting business organizations.

If you want to join the 350 C level executives, investors, diplomats expected at the gala, as well as meet the finalists and the winners

The Gala is already highly pre-booked

Who will be at the Gala?

Jury members of the 2019 edition

Cristian Secoșan , CEO at Siemens Romania & Republic of Moldova

, CEO at Siemens Romania & Republic of Moldova Luminița Teodorescu , CEO at BASF

, CEO at BASF Tereza Tranakas , General Manager at Oxygen

, General Manager at Oxygen Răzvan Atim , Head of Sales, UiPath Eastern Europe

, Head of Sales, UiPath Eastern Europe Șerban Țigănaș, Founder at Dico & Țigănaș and General Secretary at The International Union of Architects

Founder at Dico & Țigănaș and General Secretary at The International Union of Architects Stephane Roy-de-Lachaise , Chief Administration Officer, Michelin Eastern Europe

, Chief Administration Officer, Michelin Eastern Europe Yann Bidan, CEO, Maple Bear Eastern Europe

Board of Advisors members

Anca Harasim , Executive Director, American Chamber of Commerce in Romania – AmCham

, Executive Director, American Chamber of Commerce in Romania – AmCham Adriana Record , Executive Director, French Chamber of Commerce in Romania – CCIFER

, Executive Director, French Chamber of Commerce in Romania – CCIFER Anamaria Diaconescu, Director, Hellenic – Romanian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce – HRCC

Director, Hellenic – Romanian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce – HRCC Claudiu Vrînceanu , Founder, Start-Up Bridge & VP Connections

, Founder, Start-Up Bridge & VP Connections Giovanni Pometti , General Secretary, Italian Chamber of Commerce in Romania – CCIpR

, General Secretary, Italian Chamber of Commerce in Romania – CCIpR Osnat Peled, President, Business Woman Forum Romania – BWFR

President, Business Woman Forum Romania – BWFR Sebastian Metz , General Director, Romania – German Chamber of Commerce – AHK

, General Director, Romania – German Chamber of Commerce – AHK Sotiris Chatzidakis , Founder & Executive Vice-President, CEO Clubs & Next Gen

, Founder & Executive Vice-President, CEO Clubs & Next Gen Maurits Dohmen , Executive Director, Netherlands Romanian Chamber of Commerce (NRCC)

, Executive Director, Netherlands Romanian Chamber of Commerce (NRCC) Neil McGregor , Director, British Romanian Chamber of Commerce

, Director, British Romanian Chamber of Commerce Charlie Crocker , Board member, British Romanian Chamber of Commerce

, Board member, British Romanian Chamber of Commerce Volker Moser , Business Developer & Shareholder, Romania-Insider.com

, Business Developer & Shareholder, Romania-Insider.com Andrei Chirileasa, partner & Editor-in-Chief, Romania-Insider.com

This year’s award categories:

Best Innovation Award powered by Janssen Romania

Best Start-up Award powered by Banca Transilvania

Employer of the Year Award powered by Up Romania

Most Scalable Social Responsibility Project Award powered by UiPath

Best Cultural Enterprise Award

Most Sustainable Real Estate Award powered by CRH Romania

Most Inspiring Rural Development Project Award powered by Credit Agricole Bank.

Most Effective Promotion for Romania Abroad Award

In 2019, Romania Insider will give two special awards:

Top Romanian Brand with Most Successful International expansion in the last 30 years

Top Investment with Great Impact in Romania in the last 30 Years powered by Catinvest Eastern Europe

Confirmed partners of the Romania Insider Awards in 2019: CRH, Banca Transilvania, Janssen Romania, UpRomania, UiPath, Credit Agricole Bank, CatInvest Eastern Europe, Bitcoin Romania, Hotel Cismigiu, Alesonor, Nespresso, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, Grecu & Partners, DSBU, Lacerta Winery, One Beer Later, Sweeteria, among others.

The Romania Insider Awards started in 2018, when 8 awards were given during a top level Gala on October 16, 2018, after a six-month rigorous selection. More than 30 sponsors and partners joined the project in 2018, as well as the 200+ C level participants at the grand gala. Here are the winners of the previous edition.



