Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 08:27
Business

Construction works for USD 148 mln power plant kick off on Petromidia platform

28 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund (FIEKR) begins the construction of the cogeneration plant on the Petromidia platform, an investment of about USD 148 mln.

Established in October 2018, FIEKR is owned by KMG International (the owner of Petromidia, Romania's biggest refinery) and the Romanian State through the Energy Participation Management Company - SAPE. The Fund was a way for KMG International to settle a debt to the Romanian state (which received a 20% stake for free), but the investments are predominantly designed in line with and supportive for the development of the KMG group.

Minister of energy Virgil Popescu suggested to KMG to develop a bitumen production facility on the platform of the Petromidia refinery, Economica.net reported. The investment might be financed out of FIEKR's funds, he suggested.

Regarding the new power plant on Petromidia industrial platform, its estimated deadline for commissioning is the end of July 2023. The new plant will generate approximately 80 MW of electricity - of which about 60-70 MW to cover the platform's electricity needs fully -, technological steam for Petromidia refinery, plus the necessary hot water for the heating system of Navodari city - up to 20 MWt.

The project will generate about USD 11 mln in taxes paid to the state budget each year.

The plant will allow a significant reduction in the price of electricity delivered to the Petromidia platform - by eliminating part of the regulatory tariffs (e.g. transmission and distribution tariffs) and the price of thermal energy delivered to the city of Navodari.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rompetrol-KMG International)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 08:27
Business

Construction works for USD 148 mln power plant kick off on Petromidia platform

28 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund (FIEKR) begins the construction of the cogeneration plant on the Petromidia platform, an investment of about USD 148 mln.

Established in October 2018, FIEKR is owned by KMG International (the owner of Petromidia, Romania's biggest refinery) and the Romanian State through the Energy Participation Management Company - SAPE. The Fund was a way for KMG International to settle a debt to the Romanian state (which received a 20% stake for free), but the investments are predominantly designed in line with and supportive for the development of the KMG group.

Minister of energy Virgil Popescu suggested to KMG to develop a bitumen production facility on the platform of the Petromidia refinery, Economica.net reported. The investment might be financed out of FIEKR's funds, he suggested.

Regarding the new power plant on Petromidia industrial platform, its estimated deadline for commissioning is the end of July 2023. The new plant will generate approximately 80 MW of electricity - of which about 60-70 MW to cover the platform's electricity needs fully -, technological steam for Petromidia refinery, plus the necessary hot water for the heating system of Navodari city - up to 20 MWt.

The project will generate about USD 11 mln in taxes paid to the state budget each year.

The plant will allow a significant reduction in the price of electricity delivered to the Petromidia platform - by eliminating part of the regulatory tariffs (e.g. transmission and distribution tariffs) and the price of thermal energy delivered to the city of Navodari.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rompetrol-KMG International)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars