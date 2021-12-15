Romanian PM Ciuca wants digitalization minister to clarify plagiarism accusations

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă reportedly expects clarifications from the minister of digitalization, Florin Roman, regarding the plagiarism allegations related to his public resume. Depending on the minister's explanations, the prime minister could decide whether minister Roman is fit for maintaining his seat, News.ro reported.

Minister Florin Roman included in his resume a publication that he apparently didn't author, with the aim of justifying his position as a minister that requires technical skills. When the journalists insisted on finding the publication outlined by minister Roman in his resume, they found nothing but a book with the same title as indicated in the resume but different authors.

Minister Roman refused to provide a credible explanation and eventually declined any comment on the topic.

But minister Roman is only one of the multiple political appointments in positions that require, at least informally, professional expertise.

On December 14, Alexandru Stanescu - a farmer from southern Romania and the brother of Social Democrat general secretary Paul Stanescu - was appointed as a member of the supervisory board of the energy market regulator ANRE, according to Mediafax.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)