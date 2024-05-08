Southern Romania: Pipemaker to open new production facility in Prahova

Romania’s economy minister, Ștefan-Radu Oprea, recently announced that Borusan Pipe will open a new production facility in the Alinso Industrial Park, located in the commune of Ariceștii Rahtivani, Prahova County, in a few months.

The facility will start manufacturing pipes used in automobiles, with clients including Dacia and Ford Otosan, as well as companies from Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Poland.

"Machinery is arriving in the production hall and is being installed and tested. The investment is around EUR 15 million, with the potential to double soon if the market demands it. The first phase involves creating 60 new jobs. However, the main objective is Borusan Group's desire to diversify its investments in other fields, not just in components for the automotive industry," Ștefan-Radu Oprea wrote on Facebook.

The minister also praised local officials, many of whom are currently campaigning for re-election. “When investors, whether Romanian or foreign, find support from local, county, or government authorities, projects develop on time, creating jobs and prosperity in the localities where they are located," Oprea concluded.

(Photo source: Stefan Radu Oprea on Facebook)