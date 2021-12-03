Pfizer on reported relocation of supply division in Romania: “we are exploring options”

U.S. multinational pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer, with a representation in Romania since 1993, confirmed that it is seeking opportunities to optimize resources globally, which involves the relocation of supply divisions in several areas where the group is present.

According to the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions in Belgium, Pfizer's supply division in Belgium will be relocated to Bucharest.

"At Pfizer, we continue to look at opportunities to optimize our global supply chain. At the moment, we are exploring options that will allow us to centralize our resources further and improve processes. This could lead to a defined number of supply positions being relocated within our extended network," Pfizer representatives told Ziarul Financiar. They didn't mention any city for the relocation of some departments.

(Photo: Daniel127001 | Dreamstime.com)

