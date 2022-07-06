Business

Romanian pension fund managers object to planned ban on PE investments

06 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The decision envisaged by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) to ban mandatory private pension funds (Pillar 2) from investments in private equity funds "does not serve the interest of the Romanian economy," argue representatives of seven private associations of assets management, investors and contributors to pension funds.

ASF announced it considers such a ban in the context of the frauds revealed at pension fund manager BRD Pensii.

At the same time, the pension fund managers claim that they have already entered long-term commitments with some pension funds in compliance with the existing legislation that allows for a 10% exposure to such investments.

"The decision was taken without consulting the main actors in the field in order to understand better both the reasons and the consequences of such a ban. There is still no history of investments that would allow a proper assessment. The ban comes in the context of long-term commitments already signed by some pension funds, in compliance with current legislation," the associations argue in the statement, Economedia.ro reported.

They recall that this is the second time a private pension fund supervisory authority has banned investments in private equity funds once they were initially allowed.

Furthermore, "the ban contradicts the responsibilities assumed by Romania under the Relaunch and Resilience national Plan PNRR, which provide for higher diversification of the portfolios of the mandatory private pension funds, and it also contradicts the OECD recommendations, as a consultant, for the development of the Romanian capital market."

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian pension fund managers object to planned ban on PE investments

06 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The decision envisaged by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) to ban mandatory private pension funds (Pillar 2) from investments in private equity funds "does not serve the interest of the Romanian economy," argue representatives of seven private associations of assets management, investors and contributors to pension funds.

ASF announced it considers such a ban in the context of the frauds revealed at pension fund manager BRD Pensii.

At the same time, the pension fund managers claim that they have already entered long-term commitments with some pension funds in compliance with the existing legislation that allows for a 10% exposure to such investments.

"The decision was taken without consulting the main actors in the field in order to understand better both the reasons and the consequences of such a ban. There is still no history of investments that would allow a proper assessment. The ban comes in the context of long-term commitments already signed by some pension funds, in compliance with current legislation," the associations argue in the statement, Economedia.ro reported.

They recall that this is the second time a private pension fund supervisory authority has banned investments in private equity funds once they were initially allowed.

Furthermore, "the ban contradicts the responsibilities assumed by Romania under the Relaunch and Resilience national Plan PNRR, which provide for higher diversification of the portfolios of the mandatory private pension funds, and it also contradicts the OECD recommendations, as a consultant, for the development of the Romanian capital market."

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport