This month’s partial solar eclipse is visible from Romania

The partial solar eclipse of October 25 will also be visible from Romania, the Amiral Vasile Urseanu Astronomical Observatory said. In Bucharest, the eclipse starts at 12:26 and ends at 14:49, lasting approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

“It will not be total, but partial, but the coverage of the Sun will be quite high, 38%,” the Astronomical Observatory explained.

Specialists advise people not to look directly at the Sun and use special filters to see the eclipse.

The partial eclipse of October 25 will be visible in the northern hemisphere in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Guernsey in the United Kingdom and will be at its most extreme in the north pole and Russia, Space.com reported.

According to Amiral Vasile Urseanu Astronomical Observatory’s website, the next total solar eclipse, visible from Romania and Bucharest, will occur on September 3, 2081.

(Photo source: Catiamadio/Dreamstime.com)