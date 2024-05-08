Additional parking lot to be built at Bucharest’s main airport

The Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB) has said an order was issued for the start of the construction works on an additional parking lot at the Henri Coandă International Airport, Bucharest’s main one.

The parking lot, covering 20,265 sqm, will be constructed under a contract worth RON 14.89 million (without VAT) by an association between SSAB AG, Bemel AG, and SSAB International Electric. The works are set to last six months.

It will have 662 parking places, 66 of which will have the infrastructure needed for e-charging.

CNAB plans to add a total of 1,600 new parking places and modernize and consolidate the Arrivals parking lot.

(Photo: Ukrphoto/ Dreamstime)

