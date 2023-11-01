Packeta: Romanian online stores keen to expand further than neighbouring countries

More than 70% of Romanian online stores are considering expanding outside the country, even further than the neighbouring countries where some of them are already active, according to a Packeta Romania analysis carried out this month.

Online retailers target expansion, mainly in the European countries where large communities of Romanians have emerged, says the report quoted by Bursa.ro. Such communities are located in Italy, Spain, Germany and the UK (France and Austria to a lesser extent).

Packeta Romania estimates the doubling of the monthly volume of international deliveries in November and December, when stores run discount campaigns, compared to the average of the first ten months.

During Black Friday (the month of November), online stores that sell in other markets will even be able to triple their volumes in the cross-border segment, the release also states.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)