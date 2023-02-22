Oxygen becomes a member of the Sustainable Romania Coalition

News from Companies

Oxygen is the first agency in Romania to become a member of the Sustainable Romania Coalition , thus continuing its commitment to sustainability towards the team, partners, and society.

The Sustainable Romania Coalition (CRS) is a private, non-political initiative, established by the Embassy of Sustainability in Romania as a result of the implementation and monitoring plan of the National Sustainable Development Strategy. The community brings together over 140 organizations (companies and NGOs), which contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals of the country.

Oxygen met the goals of its sustainability strategy, by marking two important milestones. Oxygen was the first integrated communication agency in Romania to neutralize its carbon footprint, assuming the transition to a new stage, where the sustainability and environment component becomes a priority. Also, in partnership with the CSR Nest Association, Oxygen has established a sustainability department focused on strategic communication and consulting services. The creation of this department is part of the agency's commitment to engage in the effort to combat climate change and to help companies take steps towards a business environment that increasingly focuses on sustainable development.

"Sustainability is becoming an increasingly well-known concept in the Romanian business environment and in line with the global dialogue regarding sustainable development. The Sustainable Romania Coalition has a major contribution and creates an ideal context for learning and connecting with specialists from the private, public, and non-profit sectors. We are happy to see how more and more companies understand that in order to increase the positive social impact, we need changes and we also need to integrate sustainability principles in the business strategy and in the communication strategy, equally", said Irina Manole, Head of Sustainability & CSR Oxygen.

"Launched at the end of 2019, the Sustainable Romania Coalition brings together over 140 organizations, companies, and NGOs, which, day by day, contribute to the achievement of relevant sustainability objectives in Romania. The coalition brings contexts of collaboration, models of good practice, and access to courses supported by foreign and Romanian specialists, for a rapid and efficient transition to the new sustainable economic model. We welcome Oxygen to join our community because as PR, marketing, and advertising professionals they play a critical role in balancing the need for companies to effectively and creatively communicate their sustainability initiatives with their responsibility to inform their stakeholders, from shareholders to final consumers, in the most transparent and assumed way", adds Dragoș Tuță, Founder and President of ASR.

The services offered by Oxygen include the development and implementation of sustainability projects, consulting services on organizational sustainability, reducing the carbon footprint, developing integrated information and awareness campaigns on sustainability issues at national level, organizing training sessions for employees on the concept of sustainability and adopting a sustainable lifestyle.

Monitoring and reducing its own carbon footprint is an ongoing commitment for Oxygen. Among the actions implemented are the improvement of the separate collection of waste, the optimization of the consumption of utilities (energy, gas, water, fuel), the construction of an internal decalogue intended for employees regarding the reduction of the carbon footprint. The agency will also continue the afforestation actions started at the beginning of last year, when, in partnership with the CSR Nest Association, it planted one hectare of forest in Prahova County.

With offices in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, Oxygen is an integrated communication agency, with a portfolio of local and international clients such as Vodafone, Farmec, Enel, Arctic, Olympus, Betano, Moncler, BERD, Sensiblu, Garanti BBVA, Nestlé, VEKA Romania, OPPO, Siniat – Etex Group, Băneasa Shopping City, Selgros, Masculan, ATP Trucks,Patria Bank, Magna Pharm, Gregory’s Romania, Banca Transilvania, Tenaris, Sony Pictures AXN, Skechers, Sephora, UNIQA and many more.

In 2022, Oxygen became the first communication agency in Romania to neutralize its carbon footprint, stepping into the transition to a new stage of evolution. Oxygen's mission is to sustainably grow brands and businesses through insights, a strategic approach, and results-oriented integrated campaigns. For more details, please visit oxygencomms.ro.

