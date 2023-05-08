Tech

Oradea joins Orange’s map of 5G cities in Romania

08 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Telecom operator Orange recently added Oradea, a major city in northwest Romania, to its map of areas with 5G coverage. Thus, the Orange 5G network, which offers maximum download speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps and average speeds of 600 Mbps, now covers a total of 29 cities in Romania.

As of May 5, residents, public authorities and companies in Oradea have access to the services and technologies that the Orange network offers through the 5G technology.

Other cities in Romania where the Orange 5G network is available are Arad, Bacău, Craiova, Brașov, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Iași, Miercurea Ciuc, Sibiu, Suceava, Timișoara and Târgu Mureș, as well as localities in Ilfov county and mountain and seaside resorts.

The cities that benefit from 100% 5G coverage are Arad, Bucharest, Miercurea-Ciuc, Târgu Mureș, and Sibiu.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Tech

Oradea joins Orange’s map of 5G cities in Romania

08 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Telecom operator Orange recently added Oradea, a major city in northwest Romania, to its map of areas with 5G coverage. Thus, the Orange 5G network, which offers maximum download speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps and average speeds of 600 Mbps, now covers a total of 29 cities in Romania.

As of May 5, residents, public authorities and companies in Oradea have access to the services and technologies that the Orange network offers through the 5G technology.

Other cities in Romania where the Orange 5G network is available are Arad, Bacău, Craiova, Brașov, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Iași, Miercurea Ciuc, Sibiu, Suceava, Timișoara and Târgu Mureș, as well as localities in Ilfov county and mountain and seaside resorts.

The cities that benefit from 100% 5G coverage are Arad, Bucharest, Miercurea-Ciuc, Târgu Mureș, and Sibiu.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency