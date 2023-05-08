Oradea joins Orange’s map of 5G cities in Romania

Telecom operator Orange recently added Oradea, a major city in northwest Romania, to its map of areas with 5G coverage. Thus, the Orange 5G network, which offers maximum download speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps and average speeds of 600 Mbps, now covers a total of 29 cities in Romania.

As of May 5, residents, public authorities and companies in Oradea have access to the services and technologies that the Orange network offers through the 5G technology.

Other cities in Romania where the Orange 5G network is available are Arad, Bacău, Craiova, Brașov, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Iași, Miercurea Ciuc, Sibiu, Suceava, Timișoara and Târgu Mureș, as well as localities in Ilfov county and mountain and seaside resorts.

The cities that benefit from 100% 5G coverage are Arad, Bucharest, Miercurea-Ciuc, Târgu Mureș, and Sibiu.

