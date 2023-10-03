Romanian opposition refers fiscal package to the Constitutional Court

Romanian opposition parties USR and Forța Dreptei referred the package of fiscal-budgetary measures, which would have come into force on October 1, to the Constitutional Court - CCR.

Another option to challenge the ruling coalition’s fiscal consolidation strategy, harshly criticised by investors and analysts, was filing a no-confidence motion against the executive and overthrowing it.

The fiscal measures, namely the increases in fees and taxes, will enter into force on or after January 1, but the measures to merge institutions or eliminate some management positions from the public apparatus would have been enforced immediately after the publication of the law in the Official Gazette, Ziarul Financiar reported.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)