OMV Petrom boosts petrochemical feedstock output under EUR 140 mln investment

OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), the largest integrated energy producer in South-Eastern Europe, commissioned a new aromatics unit at Petrobrazi, following an investment of around EUR 140 million, the company announced in a note to investors.

”We are expanding our processing capacity for products that can serve as feedstock for the petrochemical industry, further strengthening the role of the Petrobrazi refinery within the petrochemical value chain,” said Radu Căprău, member of OMV Petrom’s Executive Board responsible for Refining and Marketing.

The aromatics unit enables the separation of benzene from gasoline, ensuring the production of high-octane fuels in line with European standards. This investment also expands the production capacity for aromatics such as toluene, a high-value product used as feedstock in the petrochemical industry, in the manufacturing of paints and adhesives.

OMV Petrom has invested more than EUR 2 billion in the modernization of the Petrobrazi refinery since privatization, focusing on operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact. Currently, the company is developing another major project of approximately EUR 750 million to build a sustainable fuels production unit (SAF/HVO), which will also include a green hydrogen component.

(Photo: Omvpetrom.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com