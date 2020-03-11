Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:14
Politics

Vienna shooting: Romania's president condemns 'heinous acts of terror'

03 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis condemned the shootings that took place in six locations across central Vienna on Monday Night, November 2.

He condemned the "heinous acts of terror" and said Romania stood in solidarity with Austria.

 

At least four people were killed, and 15 others were injured in the series of shootings near Vienna's central synagogue. Austria's interior affairs minister Karl Nehammer said a suspected attacker, who was shot and killed by the Police, was a sympathizer of the Islamic State group.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

editor@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:14
Politics

Vienna shooting: Romania's president condemns 'heinous acts of terror'

03 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis condemned the shootings that took place in six locations across central Vienna on Monday Night, November 2.

He condemned the "heinous acts of terror" and said Romania stood in solidarity with Austria.

 

At least four people were killed, and 15 others were injured in the series of shootings near Vienna's central synagogue. Austria's interior affairs minister Karl Nehammer said a suspected attacker, who was shot and killed by the Police, was a sympathizer of the Islamic State group.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

editor@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

03 November 2020
Social
COVID-19: Staying up to date with the situation in Romania, national restrictions & travel regulations
03 November 2020
Business
US health-tech startup co-founded by Romanian reaches unicorn status after USD 100 mln financing
02 November 2020
Social
Romania’s economy minister infected with COVID-19
31 October 2020
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep infected with COVID-19
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
30 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air moves Bucharest-London flights from Luton to Heathrow
29 October 2020
Justice
Another former head of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies sent to jail for corruption
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania