Vienna shooting: Romania's president condemns 'heinous acts of terror'

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis condemned the shootings that took place in six locations across central Vienna on Monday Night, November 2.

He condemned the "heinous acts of terror" and said Romania stood in solidarity with Austria.

Terrible news from #Vienna tonight. I strongly condemn these heinous acts of terror. My condolences to the families and close ones of the victims. Romania stands in solidarity with #Austria. — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) November 2, 2020

At least four people were killed, and 15 others were injured in the series of shootings near Vienna's central synagogue. Austria's interior affairs minister Karl Nehammer said a suspected attacker, who was shot and killed by the Police, was a sympathizer of the Islamic State group.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

