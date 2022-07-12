NN and MedLife form strategic partnership, target corporate customers

NN, the leader of the Romanian life insurance market, and MedLife, a major Romanian private medical services provider, have signed a strategic partnership to develop new health insurance and subscription solutions.

They will offer integrated health packages to companies and their employees. These will include complete medical care options, facilitating access to prevention services through tests, treatment and consultation on an outpatient or emergency basis, but also coverage for hospitalization and surgery, in case of unforeseen situations.

The corporate segment is the largest and arguably sole significant segment of the private health insurance market at this moment. At the same time, the corporate segment constitutes the main market segment for private health services providers.

“We are taking an important step in terms of developing the corporate segment, where we currently have the largest base of employees to whom we provide prevention and prophylaxis services, respectively a portfolio of 768,000 subscribers from 8,000 companies,” says Mirela Dogaru, Commercial Director of MedLife Group.

(Photo: Pop Nukoonrat | Dreamstime.com)

