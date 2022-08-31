Social

NATO donation: Romania to receive medical oxygen equipment

31 August 2022
Romania will receive equipment for the production of medical oxygen donated by NATO, the Government announced on August 30.

The donation was made following Romania’s request for international assistance in October 2021, during the powerful wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The equipment, with an estimated market value of USD 910,000, is meant for filling up the medical oxygen tanks.

“I thank our partners in the North Atlantic Alliance for this strong show of solidarity and support, a proof of the consolidated strategic relation, oriented towards resilience and protecting communities in the face of disasters,” prime minister Nicolae Ciucă said.

(Photo: Thanakorn Yangaun | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

