Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 08:00
Business

Mezzanine Management's ACM IV to take over eight farms in Romania

27 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Eight Romanian companies operating in the field of agriculture are going to be taken over by an investment fund from Luxembourg.

The transaction is analyzed by the Competition Council, Adevarul reported.

The eight companies carry out mainly cereal and oil production activities (wheat, rapeseed, sunflower and corn), the areas of activity being located in the south of Romania.

"The Competition Council analyzes the transaction through which AMC Capital IV, advised by Mezzanine Management, reached an agreement to take over the companies Agrinatura, Silosud, Agrifarm Aliprod, Agroservice Piatra, Indipendenta G&T Perst, Agrinatura Serv, Agronica and Agritac", the competition authority states. AMC Capital IV of Luxembourg is a company operating as a private investment fund.

AMC Capital IV is Mezzanine Management's largest vehicle raised with EUR 264 mln closed in 2018.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 08:00
Business

Mezzanine Management's ACM IV to take over eight farms in Romania

27 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Eight Romanian companies operating in the field of agriculture are going to be taken over by an investment fund from Luxembourg.

The transaction is analyzed by the Competition Council, Adevarul reported.

The eight companies carry out mainly cereal and oil production activities (wheat, rapeseed, sunflower and corn), the areas of activity being located in the south of Romania.

"The Competition Council analyzes the transaction through which AMC Capital IV, advised by Mezzanine Management, reached an agreement to take over the companies Agrinatura, Silosud, Agrifarm Aliprod, Agroservice Piatra, Indipendenta G&T Perst, Agrinatura Serv, Agronica and Agritac", the competition authority states. AMC Capital IV of Luxembourg is a company operating as a private investment fund.

AMC Capital IV is Mezzanine Management's largest vehicle raised with EUR 264 mln closed in 2018.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks