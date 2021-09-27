Mezzanine Management's ACM IV to take over eight farms in Romania

Eight Romanian companies operating in the field of agriculture are going to be taken over by an investment fund from Luxembourg.

The transaction is analyzed by the Competition Council, Adevarul reported.

The eight companies carry out mainly cereal and oil production activities (wheat, rapeseed, sunflower and corn), the areas of activity being located in the south of Romania.

"The Competition Council analyzes the transaction through which AMC Capital IV, advised by Mezzanine Management, reached an agreement to take over the companies Agrinatura, Silosud, Agrifarm Aliprod, Agroservice Piatra, Indipendenta G&T Perst, Agrinatura Serv, Agronica and Agritac", the competition authority states. AMC Capital IV of Luxembourg is a company operating as a private investment fund.

AMC Capital IV is Mezzanine Management's largest vehicle raised with EUR 264 mln closed in 2018.

(Photo: Pixabay)

