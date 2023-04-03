Turkish-Romanian entrepreneur announces EUR 60 mln golf resort in southern Romania

Businessman Metin Doğan announced he was investing more than EUR 60 million in the development of National Golf & Country Club, set to be the largest golf resort in Romania, according to a release presenting the project.

Located north of Bucharest, in Niculesti, in Dambovita county, National Golf & Country Club will include the largest golf course in and around Bucharest, a country club and a five-star residential complex. It will cover more than 72 hectares.

The construction works started in 2022. The first phase of the project is due to be completed this year, when the golf course, the country club and almost half of the villas in the residential complex, more than 80% of which are already sold, will be inaugurated, the project representatives said.

The resort is expected to be fully completed by 2025, with 170 villas ready in the residential complex. It will also include an aparthotel, a luxury spa, restaurants, an event hall, swimming pools, and sports fields. All buildings in the resort will be equipped with solar panels.

"National Golf & Country Club started from the ambitious idea of creating a resort with all the facilities for golf enthusiasts from Romania and abroad, but also a retreat for those who want to have a lifestyle closer to nature, away from the city. With 18 championship-size courses, the golf course is the central element of the project. Thus, we support the golfing community to pursue their passion on a course that stands out at a European level and, through the Golf Academy, we contribute to the development of this lifestyle sport in Romania," Metin Doğan, an entrepreneur with real estate and green energy investments in Romania and Turkey, said.

(Photos courtesy of National Golf & Country Club)

