Biggest RO private medical services provider completes another takeover

The biggest Romanian private provider of medical services, MedLife, announced that it wholly owns the Ghencea Medical Center clinics after purchasing the remaining 10% stake in the company.

Ghencea Medical Center is one of the medical services providers under contract with the Health Insurance House of Bucharest (CASMB). It covers over 20 specialties, including family medicine, pediatrics, rheumatology gastroenterology, neurology, cardiology, psychiatry, urology, dermatology, and ENT (ears, nose, and throat).

From 2010 until now, the MedLife group has completed 26 acquisitions, being the most active medical operator in Romania on the M&A market.

MedLife is the largest provider of private health services in Romania. The company operates the largest network of clinics, one of the largest networks of medical laboratories, general and specialized hospitals. It also has the largest customer base for Health Prevention Packages in the country.

MedLife is one of the largest private healthcare companies in Central and Eastern Europe in terms of sales.

(Photo source: the company)