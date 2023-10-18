Medialine moves its headquarters to One Cotroceni Park

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania announces the conclusion of a lease contract for the relocation of the company Medialine within the One Cotroceni Park development. The contract has been signed for a duration of 8 years. Medialine's new headquarters, a top provider of IT infrastructure solutions tailored to the diverse needs of businesses, reflects Medialine's commitment to providing its employees with a pleasant and modern working environment in line with sustainability principles.

Medialine Eurotrade SRL is an international company specialized in providing customized IT solutions for medium and large businesses. They operate in over 20 locations in Germany, Austria, and Romania. With a strong reputation, Medialine offers comprehensive services, from infrastructure to cutting-edge software solutions. With a rich portfolio and extensive experience, they stand out through their commitment to customers and the quality of services provided. The company also distinguishes itself with Private, Public, Hybrid, and even multi-cloud solutions, offering high-level flexibility and security. While having access to global resources and expertise, Medialine remains rooted in the local market's needs. Through personalized consulting and technical support, they ensure efficient implementations. Medialine Eurotrade SRL is a trusted player in the Romanian IT&C industry, bringing innovation and reliability to every implemented solution.

The move to One Cotroceni Park, a mixed-use landmark development on the map of Bucharest, is part of Medialine's ongoing efforts to offer its employees a modern and technologically advanced workspace designed to foster collaboration and productivity. The new location has been thoughtfully designed and is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies to cater to both collaborative and quiet work needs.

"Through all of our office developments we aim to foster a sense of community where individuals not only collaborate but also have convenient access to an array of amenities. Our commitment lies in offering contemporary workplaces that place a high value on the well-being of employees, integrate sustainable elements, and harness the most advanced industry technologies. Medialine is a technology company with immense growth potential, and it is also one of the companies that have understood how crucial it is to adapt the workspace to the new needs of employees. We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to the Medialine team at One Cotroceni Park”, says Mihai Păduroiu, CEO Office Division One United Properties.

”By choosing to set our new headquarters at One Cotroceni Park we made a bold strategic decision. We aim to transform this space into a centre of innovation and collaboration, where every Medialine employee will find the inspiration needed to create exceptional IT solutions. One Cotroceni Park provides not just an office space but an ecosystem of sustainability, cutting-edge technology, and an atmosphere that encourages excellence. We are proud to be a part of this dynamic community”, says Arthur Iridon, Managing Director, Medialine Romania.

”By moving to One Cotroceni Park we don’t just change our location, but we also make a significant investment in our team and the excellence we deliver. We have a conducive environment for innovation and collaboration, which are essential for developing and providing IT solutions that exceptionally meet market demands. We offer not only technology but also passion and dedication, thus reinforcing our promise to be the trusted partner for any IT need - ANY TIME. ANY PLACE. ANY DEVICE. ANY APPLICATION”, states Elena Radu, Business Operations Manager, Medialine Romania.

The choice of the new office location reflects Medialine's philosophy of supporting its employees by being in close proximity to a metro station, technical universities, and spaces that encourage interaction and innovation. One Cotroceni Park offers all of this within modern, certified workspaces, making it one of the most advanced real estate developments in Bucharest. This development benefits from LEED Platinum v4 certification, attesting to sustainable operation and minimal environment impact, as well as WELL Health and Safety certification, which assesses health and wellbeing at work.

At the new headquarters, the Medialine team will benefit from modern, comfortable, and well-lit workspaces equipped with efficient heating and ventilation systems, prioritizing the health and well-being of those working in the building. The workspace emphasizes collaboration, connectivity, focus, learning, exposure to organizational culture, and offers relaxation and recreational spaces. The move to One Cotroceni Park marks a significant milestone for Medialine, further reinforcing its commitment to providing top-notch IT solutions while prioritizing the well-being and comfort of its employees.

