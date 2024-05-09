Libra Bank incorporates voice-based generative AI in its mobile app

Libra Internet Bank introduced, for the first time in Romania, the generative artificial intelligence service in the mobile banking application, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Through the new facility, the bank offers information in audio and text format about the client's accounts and transactions, deposits and loans, as well as other reports and information about products and services from the bank's offer.

"Libra Internet Bank has always been one of the most innovative banks in Romania, and now the time has come to introduce generative artificial intelligence into our technologies. Libra customers are the first in Romania and among the few in Europe to benefit from this type of service in the mobile banking application," said Cristina Mahika-Voiconi, General Manager of Libra Internet Bank.

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)