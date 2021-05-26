Romania's Liberals schedule Congress for September 25

The National Liberal Party (PNL) president, Ludovic Orban, announced that the proposed date for the party's Congress is September 25, and the total number of delegates will be 5,000, Digi24 reported.

So far, only Ludovic Orban has publicly announced his candidacy, aiming for a new term as president of the PNL.

Prime minister Florin Cîțu refused to confirm rumours and say whether he would run for president. He said that he would run for "a higher position than that of a vice president," which means that he will run for either the presidency or the first-vice president.

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)