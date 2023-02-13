Romanian minister: those able but not willing to work won't get social support

Romanian minister of labor Marius Budai stated on February 11 that people who can work but do not want to do so would not benefit from the minimum inclusion income.

Attending a debate on European funds organized by MEP Victor Negrescu, the minister of labor referred, among other things, to the minimum inclusion income, which he said "is established and very well placed" on three extremely important pillars.

"One, avoiding poverty and pulling out as many people as possible from poverty and the risk of poverty. The second is directly placed on encouraging employment. I look at what a family needs, but I also look at those who are legally able and from a health point of view to work, and I don't give them any support if they don't want to work", said Marius Budai, according to Agerpres.

The minister added that the third pillar is the one that attempts to prevent school dropouts and the need to encourage participation in school.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)