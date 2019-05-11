Romania Insider
Business
Five-star hotel JW Marriott in Bucharest completes room renovation process after EUR 8 mln investments
05 November 2019
The JW Marriott Grand Hotel in Bucharest, one of the biggest five-star hotels in Romania, has recently completed the final stage of the guestroom renovation project after new investments of about EUR 4 million. In this stage, four floors of the hotel, totaling 220 rooms and 13 suites were transformed, the hotel’s representatives announced in a press release.

The hotel’s entire inventory of 402 guestrooms, including 23 suites, has thus been renovated after total investments of about EUR 8 million. The transformation process started in 2016 when two floors and the Executive Lounge were renovated.

“We are happy to unveil the completion of the guestroom renovation at the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, offering our guests the latest in comfort and style, through a redesigned product that embodies the JW Marriott brand’s approach to design, and responds to our guests’ needs of wellbeing,” says Tino Lindner, General Manager of JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel.

The renovated rooms are furnished with a neutral color palette and blue accents inspired by the Danube River and nature. Locally handcrafted elements complement the decor, such as the ceramic plates, with traditional Romanian motifs, symbolizing aspects of life and nature, which adorn the wall. The new guestrooms are equipped with low-consumption LED lighting, energy-saving thermostats, smart LED televisions with full HD resolution (48” in executive rooms and 55” in apartments), and a multifunctional desk with integrated power panel.

Opened in 2000, the JW Marriott Grand Hotel is located in a central area of Bucharest, near the Parliament’s Palace and the People’s Cathedral. Besides the 402 guestrooms, the hotel has six meeting rooms with a total area of some 2,000 sqm, six restaurants and lounges, conference center, luxury brands shopping gallery, casino, spa, and fitness club.

The hotel’s owner is Austrian group Strabag. The company that owns the hotel, Societatea Companiilor Hoteliere Grand, recorded a turnover of RON 133 million (EUR 28 mln) and a net profit of RON 20.8 million (EUR 4.4 mln) in 2018, its best results in ten years.

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of the company)

