Macro

JP Morgan argues fiscal policy poses inflationary risks in Romania

10 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

It is the fiscal policy that poses inflationary risks in Romania rather than the tight labor market (as argued by other economists), argued JP Morgan Head of EMEA EM Economics in London Nicolae Chidesciuc attending the annual conference of CFA Romania, concluding that the central banks in the region including the National Bank of Romania (BNR) will maintain restrictive policies.

Romania's central bank scheduled on May 13 the next board meeting, where part of the banks' chief economists expect the first rate cut in more than a year. Arguments for delaying such a step are, however, accumulating.

It will not be the "price-wage spiral" that will bring additional risks to inflation, but fiscal policy, Chidesciuc argued.

"The fiscal side will clearly generate inflation. Fiscal reform is mandatory and will fuel inflation and a higher budget deficit, which we have forecast at 6%-7% of GDP [this year]. However, in case of recession, the budget deficit would increase much more," said Nicolae Chidesciuc.

An analysis by JP Morgan and Fitch Ratings in the context of the CFA Romania conference and consulted by Economica.net concluded that under a recession scenario, both government debts and budget deficits in the region, including Romania, would increase, especially since inflationary pressures are far from being low, fueled especially by fiscal reforms. 

"State debt has increased, and the forecasts indicate they will keep rising. [...] In addition, the public debt service will increase," said Paul Gamble, Senior Director, Head of Emerging Europe, Sovereign Group, Fitch Ratings, at the annual conference of CFA Romania. In the case of Romania, for example, it reached 1.9% of GDP.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

JP Morgan argues fiscal policy poses inflationary risks in Romania

10 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

It is the fiscal policy that poses inflationary risks in Romania rather than the tight labor market (as argued by other economists), argued JP Morgan Head of EMEA EM Economics in London Nicolae Chidesciuc attending the annual conference of CFA Romania, concluding that the central banks in the region including the National Bank of Romania (BNR) will maintain restrictive policies.

Romania's central bank scheduled on May 13 the next board meeting, where part of the banks' chief economists expect the first rate cut in more than a year. Arguments for delaying such a step are, however, accumulating.

It will not be the "price-wage spiral" that will bring additional risks to inflation, but fiscal policy, Chidesciuc argued.

"The fiscal side will clearly generate inflation. Fiscal reform is mandatory and will fuel inflation and a higher budget deficit, which we have forecast at 6%-7% of GDP [this year]. However, in case of recession, the budget deficit would increase much more," said Nicolae Chidesciuc.

An analysis by JP Morgan and Fitch Ratings in the context of the CFA Romania conference and consulted by Economica.net concluded that under a recession scenario, both government debts and budget deficits in the region, including Romania, would increase, especially since inflationary pressures are far from being low, fueled especially by fiscal reforms. 

"State debt has increased, and the forecasts indicate they will keep rising. [...] In addition, the public debt service will increase," said Paul Gamble, Senior Director, Head of Emerging Europe, Sovereign Group, Fitch Ratings, at the annual conference of CFA Romania. In the case of Romania, for example, it reached 1.9% of GDP.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 May 2024
Entertainment
New ranking lists Bucharest among 10 best cities for digital nomads worldwide
10 May 2024
Politics
Electoral campaign for local and European Parliament elections kicks off in Romania
10 May 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom to supply 800 GWh of green energy to Saint-Gobain locations in Romania
10 May 2024
Defense
US approves sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles for Romania’s F-16s
10 May 2024
Society
Poll: Romanians see benefits of EU membership but believe they are still discriminated
10 May 2024
Energy
BSOG goes ahead with 3GW offshore wind project in Romania’s Black Sea
09 May 2024
Entertainment
Netflix’s Wednesday: Romanian actor returns as Thing in season 2 as production moves to Ireland
09 May 2024
Justice
Romania’s Archbishop of Tomis to stand trial in corruption case