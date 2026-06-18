EUR 9 mln investment to revamp Iulius Mall Iași with new brands and youth-focused facilities

Real estate developers IULIUS and Atterbury Europe are investing EUR 9 million in the modernization of Iulius Mall Iași, one of Romania's oldest shopping centers. The project will bring new retail brands, upgraded technical infrastructure, and new facilities aimed at students and young visitors, the companies said.

Located in Iași's Tudor Vladimirescu university campus, Iulius Mall attracts more than 20,000 visitors daily. The shopping center offers 27,000 square meters of leasable space and hosts more than 180 stores.

The renovation works are scheduled to be completed in early 2027 and will include upgrades to the mall's technical systems, designed to improve visitor comfort, energy efficiency, and operational performance.

As part of the investment, approximately 5,800 square meters of retail space will be reconfigured to accommodate new stores and expanded formats for existing tenants. The focus will be on affordable brands in segments such as fashion, footwear, cosmetics, home products, and food.

The project also includes new facilities targeting younger visitors. A modern outdoor basketball court has recently opened and is available free of charge, while plans are underway to create what the developers described as Romania's largest creative and coworking space. The 2,000 sqm facility, expected to open in 2027, will provide more than 200 coworking seats alongside dedicated areas for students and professionals.

In the entertainment area, the Viper bowling and billiards club is also being renovated and is expected to reopen this autumn with a new concept.

Opened in 2000, Iulius Mall Iași was the second shopping center launched in Romania and has undergone several expansions and upgrades over the past two decades.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)