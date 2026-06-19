Report: Romania’s media market reaches EUR 838 million in 2025

Romania’s media market reached an estimated net value of EUR 838 million in 2025, up 5.4% compared to the previous year, according to Media Fact Book 2026, Initiative’s annual report. For 2026, the forecasts indicate a stable market evolution, against an economic and political backdrop that continues to encourage caution among advertisers, the report shows.

When it comes to the key media channels, TV reached EUR 415 million last year, showing marginal growth compared to the previous year despite audience fragmentation and increasing pressure from digital platforms, the report shows. Revenues are expected to remain broadly stable this year, amid rising media costs, audience erosion, and growing competition for premium inventory.

Digital stood at EUR 327 million (+10%), remaining the fastest-growing media channel, driven by investments in video, social media, and emerging ecosystems powered by AI and e-commerce. Digital advertising is expected to reach approximately EUR 334 million (+2%), maintaining its role as the market’s primary growth driver.

Out-of-Home (OOH) reached EUR 50 million (+8%), exceeding initial forecasts due to the rapid expansion of digital formats and sustained advertiser demand. The market is expected to decline slightly to EUR 48 million, while premium formats and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) continue to gain importance.

Radio stood at EUR 40 million (+5%), confirming the medium’s stability and continued relevance within communication strategies. The market is expected to remain relatively stable, as radio operators continue expanding their presence across digital and content ecosystems, according to the report.

Consumers are navigating an ecosystem dominated by information overload, making attention increasingly difficult to earn and retain. At the same time, the rapid development of artificial intelligence is changing how people search for information, discover products, and make purchasing decisions,” Alexandra Olteanu, managing director of Initiative Romania, explained.

“As the distance between information and purchase continues to shrink, brands must rethink their communication strategies and create experiences that are relevant, personalized, and effective. In this context, attention becomes the new currency of the digital economy, and the ability to turn it into action represents one of the most important competitive advantages."

(Photo: Piotr Adamowicz/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com