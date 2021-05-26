ING Bank Romania reports higher profit and robust demand for retail loans

ING Bank Romania reported an increase in gross profit of 11% for the first three months of 2021, compared to the same period of the previous year, to RON 183 mln (EUR 37 mln).

"The first three months of this year bring the prospect of a return to normalcy, including in an economic and financial context. In our case, profitability has increased, and the demand for mortgages and personal loans has returned to pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, we see an increased appetite for investment diversification," said Mihaela Bîtu, CEO of ING Bank Romania.

The production of personal loans returned to the pre-pandemic level, registering an increase of 50% in Q1 compared to the previous quarter. Digital lending has intensified as well, reaching 35% of total personal loans.

Also in the digital area, the use of cards has increased to the detriment of cash withdrawals. More than half of ING customers' expenses are made with cards and mobile devices at POS.

